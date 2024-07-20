Nashik: 24-Year-Old Accident Victim's Organs Donated to Save Lives

A tragic two-wheeler accident took place recently on Trimbakeshwar Road near Sandeep Foundation, resulting in serious head injuries for 24-year-old Pratik Pramod Dandagwal from Bodhale Nagar, Nashik. Pratik was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Nashik, where he fell into a coma and was later declared brain dead by the hospital's Brain Death Committee.

After extensive tests and evaluations, the doctors confirmed Pratik's brain death. Understanding the dire need for organ donations, the doctors advised Pratik's parents to consider donating his organs. Without hesitation, Pratik's parents and relatives agreed to the suggestion, initiating the organ donation process without delay.

The hospital's organ donation committee informed the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) of the government to complete the necessary legal procedures swiftly. Kidney transplant surgery was promptly started at Apollo Hospital to save the lives of those in need.

Dr. Praveen Gowardene, a neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospital, and Dr. Prakash Ugle, a kidney disease specialist, highlighted the critical need for organ donations in India. They emphasized that the rate of organ donation in Nashik is notably low. Dr. Gowardene remarked, "When his son was brain dead at the age of 24, his parents and relatives agreed for organ donation. It's a big deal. Organ donation is the best donation, and in terms of social awareness, this is a very important step taken by the Dandagwal family."

Pratik's organ donation is a poignant reminder of the impact that such selfless acts can have, bringing hope and life to others even in times of personal tragedy. The Dandagwal family's decision is a significant contribution to the cause of organ donation and sets an inspiring example for the community.



