Nashik: 33-Year-Old Drunken Man Brunt to Death After He Falls Into Bonfire

A tragic incident occurred in Nashik when a 33-year-old, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fell into a bonfire and was burnt to death. The victim has been identified as Radheshyam Ram Chetan, a resident of Mul Sikri, Uttar Pradesh, who was currently staying in Pathardi Phata, Nashik.

According to the Indiranagar police, the incident took place near Patra’s shed behind a lawn near Vishwa Apartment around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. To protect himself from the cold, Radheshyam was sitting near a bonfire. While roasting himself near the fire, he reportedly lost his balance and fell into the flames.

The following morning, locals discovered his charred body and informed the authorities. The Indiranagar police rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Indiranagar police station. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report and further investigation. The police are working to determine whether any other factors contributed to this unfortunate incident.

This tragic accident highlights the risks of mishandling fire, especially under the influence of alcohol.