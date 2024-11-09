Nashik: 9-Year-Old Boy Dies from Severe Cut Injury in Kite-Flying Accident

A tragic incident has struck Wadalagaon in Nashik, where a nine-year-old boy lost his life due to a severe injury sustained during early kite-flying celebrations for Makar Sankranti. The boy, identified as Vishnu Sangam, was flying a kite on Friday morning near Maruti Mandir in Maligalli when he accidentally sustained a deep cut on his thigh from the sharp edge of a kite string. The injury led to significant blood loss, which ultimately proved fatal.

Kite flying, a popular tradition leading up to the Makar Sankranti festival in January, has already started among the youth in the region. However, this celebratory activity turned tragic for young Vishnu, whose injury caused widespread shock and sorrow in the community. Local councilor Ganesh Bhadarge was immediately informed and arranged for medical assistance. Vishnu was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to the district hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of medical staff, Dr. Shagufa pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Indiranagar Police Station has registered a case of sudden death, and investigations are underway. This heartbreaking incident has served as a somber reminder of the potential dangers associated with kite-flying, especially with sharp kite strings. Authorities are now urging families to take precautions and supervise children closely during kite-flying activities.