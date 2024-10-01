Nashik: 99% Water Storage in 24 Dams, 50 TMC Water Released to Jayakwadi Dam

As of September 30, Nashik district's 24 large and medium water projects have recorded 99.04% water storage and 50 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water directed towards the Jayakwadi Dam. Recent rains have filled most of the dams, leaving them almost at full capacity. However, the Nagasaki Dam in Nandgaon taluk remains at 57.47% storage.

The Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has reached 100% capacity, along with its associated water storage group. Several other dams in the district, including Alandi, Karanjwan, Waghad, Ozarkhed, Nandurmadhyameshwar, Tisgaon, Bhavli, Valdevi, Bhojapur, Haranbari, Kelzar, and Manikpunj, have also overflowed due to consistent rainfall since June.

This year’s monsoon has brought enough rainfall to fill 13 dams in the district to 100% capacity. Last week’s rainfall, which started on Monday, caused these dams to overflow. Though the rains have now stopped, the district has received adequate rainfall for the year.

Currently, water is being released from these full dams, with 50 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water directed towards the Jayakwadi Dam. The water release process ensures proper management and utilization of resources to avoid potential flooding.

The water levels across the district are now stable, ensuring a strong water supply for agricultural and domestic use.