Nashik: ABC Arrests School Principal and Vice-Teacher While Accepting Bribe of Rs 10,000

In a significant operation, the Anti-Corruption Department team arrested Principal Subhash Chandra Kaushalprasad Mishra (56) and Vice-Teacher Dinesh Kumar Jamunaprasad Pandey (57) of Shyamlal Gupta Hindi Madhyamik Vidyalaya for accepting a bribe. The officials caught both educators red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, part of a larger demanded sum.

The incident unfolded when the complainant, whose children are originally from Bihar and studying in Class VII at a municipal school, sought admission to Shaymlal Gupta Hindi Madhyamik Vidyalaya due to language difficulties at their current school. Upon approaching Mishra and Pandey, the complainant was told that a bribe of Rs 16,000 was required, ostensibly for a building fund, to secure the admissions. When the complainant inquired about receiving a receipt for the payment, he was informed that no receipt would be provided.

Also Read | Nashik: Leopard Enters MUHS Guest House, Rescued by Forest Officials.

The Anti-Corruption Department, acting on the complaint, organized a sting operation. Deputy Superintendent Vishwajit Jadhav, along with Constables Pranay Ingle, Sunil Pawar, Sachin Gosavi, and Deepak Pawar, executed the plan on Saturday. The team apprehended Pandey while he was accepting the first instalment of Rs 10,000.

Following the arrest, a formal case was registered against Mishra and Pandey at the Satpur Police Station. The Anti-Corruption Department has reiterated its commitment to rooting out corruption within the educational system and ensuring that such practices are met with strict legal consequences.

Also Read | Three killed, toddler critical as car-State Transport bus collide in Nashik.

This incident highlights the ongoing issues within the educational sector regarding unethical practices and the exploitation of parents seeking better educational opportunities for their children. The swift action by the Anti-Corruption Department serves as a deterrent and a reminder that such malpractices will not be tolerated.