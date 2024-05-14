Nashik: Leopard Enters MUHS Guest House, Rescued by Forest Officials

A leopard was found at the guest house of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in Nashik in a surprising incident. University staff quickly notified forest officials after spotting the leopard. Forest officers, along with a rescue team, responded swiftly to the location.

The forest department carefully and expertly conducted the rescue operation, successfully removing the leopard from the MUHS guest house. The leopard sighting in a populated area like the guest house has naturally caused concern among residents, especially following a recent leopard attack that tragically killed an 11-year-old boy in Nashik.