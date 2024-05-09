Nashik: ACB Arrests Director and Assistant Director of State Archaeology Department for Accepting Bribe Worth 1.5 Lakhs

Nashik: Tejas Madan Garge, Director of the State Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, and Aarti Mrinal Ale (41), assistant director of the Archaeology Department in Nashik, were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. A case has also been registered against Tejas Garge for agreeing to take his share from the bribe amount, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The complainant needed a no-objection certificate from the Nashik assistant director's office of the State Archaeology Department to start the factory. For this, the complainant had applied to the office of the Assistant Director of Archaeology and Museum working in the ancient structure of Sarkarwada. Aarti Mrinal Ale, assistant director of the Archaeology Department Nashik, demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh on Monday in return for giving the certificate to the complainant. The complainant then complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The trap was laid on the orders of Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Gharge-Valavalkar of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. After the settlement, when the same bribe amount was accepted on Tuesday, police inspector N. B. Suryavanshi, and Suvarna Handore detained Ale red-handed.

Ale then informed the state director of the Archaeology Department, Tejas Madan Garge, about accepting the bribe and informing him about whom she would give his share money to, but he agreed to accept his share amount. A case has also been registered against Garge at Indiranagar police station.