Nashik Accident: Devotee from Gujarat Killed, 6 Family Members Injured as Auto-Rickshaw Collides with Car

Nashik, Maharashtra (December 19, 2024): An auto-rickshaw carrying devotees from Trimbakeshwar to Nashik collided head-on with a car at an Anjaneri crossing near a CNG petrol pump in Anjaneri around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The crash also struck a devotee from Gujarat, who was standing by the road. The deceased has been identified as Rohitbhai Kishorebhai Chaudhary, 35, from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Six others were injured in the accident, including members of the Bhise family from Solapur, who had come to visit Trimbakraja.

According to the Trimbak police, the auto-rickshaw, driven by Prashant Waghmare, 45, was heading to a nearby CNG pump. At the same time, goods were being unloaded from a mini-tempo on the road. As the auto overtook the tempo, a car coming from the opposite direction collided with the rickshaw. The impact was severe, throwing passengers—including children, women, and men—out of the vehicle. The injured, identified as Dilip Bhise, Laxmi Bhise, and their children Siddharth Bhise (8), Nisha Bhise, and Shraddha Bhise, were rushed to the district hospital in Nashik. Medical sources said that the condition of one man and a girl is critical.

Trimbak police have registered a case against Waghmare based on a complaint filed by mini-tempo driver Sandeep Raghunath Shinkar, 35, from Satpur.