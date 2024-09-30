Nashik Accident: One Killed as Two-Wheeler Skids on Speed Breaker in Satpur Industrial Estate

A tragic accident occurred at the ESDS Circle in Satpur Industrial Estate when a two-wheeler slipped on an unscientifically constructed speed breaker, leading to the death of the rider. The deceased has been identified as Adarsh Sreedharan (24), a resident of MHB Colony, Ashoknagar, Satpur.

According to the reports, Adarsh worked at a call center on College Road and was on his way home on Friday (27th) around 10:30 PM. While passing through ESDS Circle in Satpur MIDC, his bike skidded over the speed breaker, causing him to lose control and crash. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the district hospital, where he passed away during treatment on Saturday night (28th).

This incident is the fourth fatal accident in recent months attributed to faulty speed breakers in the area. Locals have raised concerns over these poorly constructed traffic measures, which have caused more harm than good.

Despite traffic jams and speed breakers being installed where necessary across the city, especially in suburban roads and industrial areas, many of these are unmarked and do not adhere to proper guidelines. In some cases, they are installed in places where they are not needed, leading to an increase in accidents. Furthermore, the inconsistent height and width of these speed breakers are adding to the problem.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Satpur Police Station as investigations continue.