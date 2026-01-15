Nashik Accident: Woman and Two Sons Killed After Truck Falls Sideways on Chandwad-Manmad Road

Nashik: In an tragic road accident woman and her two sons, aged 5 and 2, died after a truck carrying paver blocks fell sideways on the Chandwad Manmad Road. This accident occurred on Wednesday at around 11:30 am. Four other workers travelling in the same truck suffered serious injuries in the accident. Deceased have been identified as Ramina Solanki and her sons, Deepak and Riyan, said inspector Kailas Wagh, of the Chandwad police station.

According to TOI reports, A woman from Madhya Pradesh, working in Chandwad, and her two children died when the truck carrying paver blocks they were travelling in overturned near Chandwad. According to the Chandwad police, the driver swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, lost control, and the truck fell sideways. Five other workers on top of the truck jumped to safety with injuries, but the woman and her children were trapped. Police responded to the scene and transported the injured workers to the Chandwad sub-district hospital.

After the paver blocks strewn on the road were cleared, vehicular traffic was regularized. The police stated that they are investigating the case.