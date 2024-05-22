Nashik: Air Cargo Services Commence from Ojhar Airport

Air cargo services have commenced from Ojhar Airport, marking a pivotal moment for Nashik's business and agricultural domains. The inaugural shipment, comprising 100 kg of roses bound for Delhi, symbolizes the beginning of this eagerly awaited service.

The initiation of air cargo operations fulfills a longstanding request from Nashik's populace, especially those involved in industrial and agricultural endeavors. Local businesses are anticipated to reap substantial advantages from this development, as it offers a dependable and streamlined method for transporting goods.

IndiGo Airlines is spearheading the initiative, operating around six flights to various destinations including Delhi, Indore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, and Goa. In addition to these passenger flights, special cargo flights are regularly departing from Ojhar Airport.

Recognizing the potential of Nashik as a cargo hub, Sharjah Airport had included Nashik as an air cargo destination last year. However, the absence of open cargo access and consistent services limited the benefits for the general public. Previously, airlines like Jet Airways and SpiceJet offered cargo services for up to 3-5 tonnes of goods, but these services were halted following the suspension of SpiceJet’s operations from Ojhar Airport, causing significant inconvenience for exporters.

With IndiGo now offering regular cargo services, Nashik residents and businesses can send up to 5 tonnes of goods to New Delhi daily. This renewed service is expected to enhance the efficiency of exports and provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Local officials and business leaders have expressed optimism about the positive impact of these cargo services. The ability to efficiently transport goods, especially perishable items like roses, is seen as a significant advantage for Nashik's exporters.

The resumption of consistent air cargo services from Ojhar Airport marks a new chapter for Nashik's connectivity and economic growth. As the city continues to expand its reach in domestic and international markets, these services will play a crucial role in facilitating trade and supporting local industries.