Nashik: Ajit Pawar’s Assurances on Onion Exports Spark Debate Amid Farmer Concerns

During his recent three-day visit to Nashik district as part of the Nationalist Congress Party’s Jansanman Yatra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured the public that there would be no ban on onion exports. However, this statement has sparked debate, particularly among farmers and political observers. In a public meeting, Pawar emphasized that there is a consensus within the state government that onion exports should not be restricted under any circumstances. Despite this, there has been no official statement from the central government, which ultimately controls onion import and export policies. The silence from central authorities has raised concerns among stakeholders.

Bharat Dighole, Founder President of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Farmers Association, criticized Pawar’s remarks, alleging that they are politically motivated and aimed at securing votes from farmers ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Dighole pointed out that while Pawar claims there will be no export ban, the 40% export duty imposed on onions since last year remains unchanged. Additionally, the minimum export value of $550 per ton continues to be enforced, placing a financial burden on farmers. Pawar has called on the central government to immediately remove the 40% export duty and the minimum export value requirement. However, Dighole questioned why Pawar, who has been the Deputy Chief Minister throughout the period of these restrictions, did not take action earlier. He also questioned the lack of effort from other state leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to lift the export ban sooner.

The issue of onion export has been a contentious one, especially in light of the central government’s policies over the past decade. Farmers have expressed frustration over the frequent imposition of export bans, importation of onions from abroad, and the imposition of export duties, which have often led to a drop in onion prices and significant financial losses. Dighole’s criticism reflects a broader skepticism among onion farmers, who are questioning the timing of Pawar’s assurances. The onion export ban, initially imposed in December 2023, was lifted on March 31, 2024, only to be reinstated in early May 2024. This inconsistency has left many farmers uncertain about the future. As the assembly elections approach, the debate over onion export policies and the impact on farmers’ livelihoods is likely to remain a key issue in Maharashtra’s political landscape.