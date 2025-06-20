Nashik: Alert Issued As Gangapur Dam Releases 1500 Cusecs of Water

As heavy rainfall continues across Nashik district, 1500 cusecs of water has been released from Gangapur Dam today. With rivers already swelling due to continuous rain, the water release may increase further depending on the rainfall in the coming hours, officials said.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has issued an alert for areas along the Godavari River. People living near the riverbanks have been advised to stay alert and avoid going near the water. Authorities have also requested that if any equipment, vehicles, or animals are present in or near the riverbed, they should be shifted to safer places immediately.

The district administration has asked all concerned departments to stay prepared and take necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents. Due to the ongoing rain, several rivers including Nar and Par have already flooded in various talukas such as Peth, Surgana, and Trimbakeshwar. In some areas, villages have been cut off as water levels rise rapidly.

The Godavari River level had already increased significantly in Nashik city on Thursday. With the added release from Gangapur Dam, the situation is being closely monitored. The Disaster Management Cell continues to keep a close watch as dams like Darna, Punad, and Nandur Madhyameshwar have also released water recently.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with the administration and follow safety instructions.