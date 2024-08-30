Nashik: Ambad Residents Launch Half-Naked Protest Against Revenue Department Over Decades-Long Land Dispute

Residents of Ambad have launched a half-naked protest march today against the Revenue Department, demanding justice over a decades-long dispute. The issue stems from a commitment made by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in 1973-74 to provide plots to locals in Ambad and Satpur in exchange for industrial development in these areas. However, these promises remain unfulfilled.

Adding to the grievances, open plots reserved for cattle grazing and resting have been acquired by MIDC, despite strong opposition from the villagers and farmers. Efforts to resolve the dispute have been ongoing for years, but without any satisfactory outcome, leaving the locals frustrated and ignored.

Residents have also complained that most of the plots and land in the area have been acquired by MIDC, leaving little space for basic necessities such as libraries, gardens, schools, colleges, jogging tracks, markets, and bus stops. The lack of these essential amenities has severely affected their daily lives, further fuelling their anger and dissatisfaction.

Tired of repeatedly voicing their demands, about 200 residents have now started a half-naked protest march from Ambad to Loni, (Loni-pravara is a town in Rahata taluka, Ahmednagar) where the Revenue Minister’s residence is located. The protesters, wearing minimal clothing, are walking a distance of 95 kilometers to reach Loni by September 1. Upon arrival, they plan to stage a "thiyya andolan," a sit-in protest, at the Minister's residence to demand action.

The protest highlights the frustration and desperation of the villagers, who have been fighting for their rights and fair treatment for nearly half a century. The protesters are determined to continue their march and demonstration until their demands are addressed and justice is served. The situation is expected to escalate if the authorities do not respond promptly.