NASHIK: An officer of the Scheduled Tribes Committee has trasferred

Nashik: Taking note of this complaint, the government has removed the research assistant of Thane Scheduled Tribes Certificate Committee from the committee. Ratnakar Koli was working as a research assistant in the Scheduled Tribes Certificate Committee at Thane. Only Mr. Koli has been working in the government service for about thirty years taking advantage of the tribal nomenclature. The claim of their caste validity certificate has been declared invalid by the Thane Scheduled Tribes Committee. Also, the certificate of the concerned fisherman has been confiscated and canceled.

Therefore, legal action should be taken against this officer, a case should be filed against the concerned officer as per Atrocity Act, various facilities and salary amount taken while working in government service should be recovered from him, demanded Lucky Jadhav, State Youth President of All India Tribal Development Council. Minister for Tribal Development) Adv. K. C. Padvi (Adv. K.C. Padavi). Taking note of the complaint lodged against Ratnakar Koli, the government has removed him from the committee. The government has categorized them into majority posts and made alternative arrangements in their Jawahar project office.