Nashik Annual Fireflies Festival in Bhandardara Dam: Wildlife Department Implements Rules for Tourists

Preparations for the Fireflies festival in the catchment area of Bhandardara Dam in Nashik District have been completed. The wildlife department has imposed several restrictions to ensure tourists can enjoy the fireflies (Kajavas) without causing harm to the environment. One of the main restrictions is that tourists will not be allowed to enter the sanctuary after 9 pm under any circumstances. The Fireflies spectacle can be seen annually from May 25th to June 15th in the Bhandardara Dam area. Every year, tourists flock to this large sanctuary to witness the mesmerizing display of fireflies. In anticipation of a similar rush this year, the wildlife department has implemented these restrictions to manage the crowd effectively.

A review meeting was held at the wildlife department’s rest house in Shendi to discuss the Fireflies festival. The meeting was attended by Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Sarode of Rajur Police Station, Forest Range Officer Amol Ade, Forester Shankar Lande, Bhaskar Muthe, tent holders from the area, and wildlife department staff.

During the meeting, there was a strong emphasis on the importance of preserving the fireflies. The wildlife department stated that the Fireflies festival would continue only if the fireflies are protected. Tourists are permitted to enter the sanctuary only until 9 pm. Entry to the sanctuary requires an entrance fee, and parking has been designated at specific locations within the sanctuary. All vehicles must be parked in these designated areas.

Additionally, no alcohol will be allowed in the sanctuary. The police department will conduct vehicle checks at the toll booth. Tourists are advised to observe the fireflies from a distance and not to disturb the trees where the fireflies reside. After enjoying the sight of the fireflies, tourists must leave the sanctuary by 10 pm and should not wander alone in the forest.

Tourists who have booked tent sites in the sanctuary are required to register upon arrival. No musical instruments will be allowed in the sanctuary after 10 pm. The wildlife department has warned that anyone violating these rules will face legal action. The Rajur Police urge all tourists to enjoy the Fireflies festival peacefully and responsibly.