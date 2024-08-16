Nashik Bandh: Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Appeals for Peace, Calls Emergency Meeting Tomorrow

Nashik District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse has called for peace in the city following recent tensions. In response, Minister Bhuse immediately spoke with key officials, including Special Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Rural Police Superintendent Vikram Deshman, and District Collector Jalaj Sharma, to review the situation.

An urgent meeting with the administration has been scheduled for tomorrow at 1:30 PM at the Nashik Collectorate to further address the issue and plan necessary actions.

Minister Bhuse has appealed to the citizens of Nashik to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands. He emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, urging everyone to avoid any behaviour that could disrupt the peace and harmony of the city. He also asked citizens to cooperate fully with the authorities to ensure that Nashik remains a peaceful place.

The minister also warned against spreading or believing in rumours, particularly on social media. He urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the police immediately to prevent further unrest.

Minister Bhuse has been in contact with the administration of Apollo Hospital to check on the condition of the injured. He has instructed all relevant systems to remain on high alert. While the police and other safety agencies are working to protect the community, Minister Bhuse strongly encouraged citizens to support these efforts and uphold the reputation of Nashik as a city of peace and dignity.