Nashik Bandh: Police Officers Injured During Clash Between Two Groups After Sakal Hindu Samaj Calls Shutdown

A bandh was called today by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in Nashik to protest against the ongoing atrocities against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The bandh was observed in various parts of the city, including MG Road, Main Road, Panchawati, Navin Nashik, Nashik Road, Dudh Bazar, Shalimar, Bhadrakali, and Satpur.

During the bandh, a dispute arose between two groups in the Bhadrakali area, leading to tension in Dudh Bazar and Pimpalchowk. The situation quickly escalated, but the city police intervened in time, dispersing the crowds and bringing the situation under control. The entire city police force has been deployed in the Bhadrakali and Old Nashik areas to maintain order. However, Deputy Police Commissioner Prashant Bachhav, Deputy Police Commissioner Chandrakant Khandavi, and Police Inspector Ashok Sharmale sustained minor injuries during a lathi charge that followed the clash between the two groups.

Visuals From Nashik:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Violence broke out in Nashik, earlier today, during the protest march over the Bangladesh issue. pic.twitter.com/oFJSu4WOKw — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

Read Also | Nashik Bandh: Tensions Escalate as Sakal Hindu Samaj’s Shutdown Sparks District-Wide Violence

Deputy Commissioner Kirankumar Chavan addressed the incident, saying, "The incident of stone-pelting was reported earlier this afternoon. Police quickly arrived at the scene, controlled the situation, and dispersed the mob. We are currently in the process of registering cases against those involved. The situation in Nashik is now under control. We appeal to citizens to maintain peace and avoid spreading false messages on social media."

The police have successfully eased the tension, and the situation in Nashik remains stable. Authorities continue to urge the public to remain calm and not to believe any rumours.