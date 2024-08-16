Nashik Bandh: Police Fire Tear Gas, Use Lathi Charge After Stone Pelting During Shutdown Called by Sakal Hindu Samaj

Violence erupted in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday, August 16, after the Sakal Hindu Samaj called for a bandh (shutdown) to protest against ongoing atrocities against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. According to reports, stone pelting was reported in Nashik's Bhadrakali area after two groups clashed during the violent agitation.

Local police were forced to fire tear gas and resort to a lathi charge to restore peace in the area. The two communities came face to face and pelted stones at each other in the Bhadrakali area.

Visuals From Nashik

The violence broke out after the Hindutva organisation Sakal Hindu Samaj announced the bandh in support of Bangladesh Hindus. During their rally, some shops were found open, leading to an argument that escalated into a scuffle and later into stone pelting.

Also Read | Nashik Shutdown: Tensions Escalate as Sakal Hindu Samaj's Bandh Sparks District-Wide Violence.

Some people were seriously injured in the stone pelting and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A large police contingent was deployed to the area to control the situation.