Nashik-Bangalore First Flight Takes Off with 367 Passengers, Boosting Business and Tourism

The first flight from Nashik to Bangalore took off on Tuesday, receiving an enthusiastic response from passengers. A total of 367 passengers used the service on its inaugural day, highlighting the strong demand for this route.

The Nashik-Bangalore flight service has been a long-standing demand from the industrial sector, which sought better connectivity between key cities across India. Following the success of the Nashik-Delhi service, other routes like Nashik-Hyderabad and Nashik-Ahmedabad were also launched. There had been continued requests for flights connecting Nashik to Kolkata and Bangalore.

Today, in response to these demands, IndiGo commenced the Nashik-Bangalore service. The flight will depart from Bangalore at 2:30 PM, arriving in Nashik at 4:20 PM. It will then depart Nashik at 4:50 PM and reach Bangalore at 6:30 PM. On its first day, 189 passengers flew from Bangalore to Nashik, while 178 traveled from Nashik to Bangalore.

Bangalore, known as an industrial hub, hosts numerous international factories, many of which have branches in Nashik. The new flight route is expected to significantly benefit Nashik’s industrial sector, IT companies, and religious tourism by providing improved connectivity.

According to Manish Rawal, a member of the Aviation Sub-Committee, this new service could serve as a major boost to Nashik’s economy, fostering growth and new opportunities in the region.