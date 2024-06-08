Nashik: Bhadrakali Residents Shocked by Blood-Contaminated Water from Taps

Residents of Bhadrakali are reeling in shock and outrage after discovering blood-contaminated water flowing from their taps. This alarming incident, which unfolded on Wednesday and Thursday, has triggered widespread panic and anger among the local community.

For several days, residents had been reporting issues with their water supply, noting unusual coloration and odor. However, the situation escalated dramatically when the water began to appear visibly mixed with blood.

This disturbing development prompted immediate complaints to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Water Supply Department.