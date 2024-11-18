Nashik: BJP Candidate Seema Hire, VBA Candidate Avinash Shinde Injured in Separate Accidents During Maharashtra Election 2024 Campaign

Two candidates contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Nashik were injured in separate incidents during their campaigns on Monday.

Dr. Avinash Shinde, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate from Deolali constituency, met with an accident late at night when an unknown vehicle hit his car from behind. The collision shattered the rear window, and Dr. Shinde, seated beside the driver, suffered injuries to his neck, head, and chest. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he is being treated in the intensive care unit. The suburban police are investigating the incident and working to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

Earlier in the day, Seema Hire, the Mahayuti candidate from the West constituency, faced a mishap while campaigning in Shivajinagar, Satpur. The campaign vehicle she was traveling in overturned when its promotional board got stuck on a tree branch, causing the driver to lose control. Hire and four women accompanying her sustained minor injuries. However, after receiving first aid, Hire quickly resumed her campaign activities, demonstrating her determination to engage with voters.

These incidents have raised concerns about candidate safety during the intense election campaign. As both candidates recover, Nashik continues to witness fervent political activity ahead of the polls.