Nashik: Bread Prices Hiked by Up to 20% Amid Rising Production Costs

Bread prices in Nashik have been increased by 15 to 20% starting today, as announced by the Nashik Bakery Association. The decision was made during a meeting held at Kashimali Mangal Office, where officials highlighted the challenges faced by the bakery industry.

The price hike is attributed to rising costs of raw materials like flour and oil, increased fuel expenses, and higher labor wages. These factors have put financial strain on bakery businesses, making it unavoidable to revise the rates.

"Despite holding on to old prices while bread rates increased in other parts of the state, the rising costs have left us with no option but to implement this hike," the association stated in a letter. However, they assured customers that maintaining quality remains a priority.

This increase will affect the cost of popular items like pav used in dishes such as misal and pav bhaji, potentially making these local favorites pricier for consumers.

The bakery association emphasized its commitment to serving quality products while navigating these financial challenges. The new rates are effective immediately, and customers are urged to adjust to the updated pricing.