Nashik Burglars Celebrate the New Year by Stealing Liquor Worth 37 Thousand Rupees

Nashik: On the morning of 30th December, unknown burglars broke into a wine shop situated near Kulkarni Garden on the Sharanpur Road which falls within the limits of Sarkarwada Police Station. The robbers not only stole the money from the store but also managed to feast on the liquor. A case has been filed in the Sarkarwada Police Station in relation to the incident.

The burglars broke the iron grills of the shop and entered the shop after damaging the shutter. They got their hands on expensive liquor of foreign brands and amount of 48 thousand 500 before escaping. Shailendra Shankarrao Kadave (47) has filed a complaint. Police have booked the unknown robber on the charge of home invasion. The stolen liquor is estimated to be worth 37 thousand rupees.

The police are using CCTV footage to investigate the issue. Crime branch has been instructed to look into the matter, assured Police Inspector Dilip Thakur.