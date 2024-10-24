Nashik: Businessman Cheated of ₹1.36 Crore in Investment Scam via WhatsApp; Suspect Arrested

A Nashik-based metal businessman was defrauded of ₹1.36 crore in an investment scam, where he was lured with promises of high returns by individuals posing as representatives of a financial company, IIFLS Securities. The scam was done through a fake app and a link sent to the businessman via WhatsApp.

According to police, the businessman had authorized another person to manage his bank accounts. Between August 3 and October 17, suspects Shramik Das Sharma, Manju Pachisia, and Pranay Bhamta approached the businessman. They promised double investment returns in a short time, convincing him to download a fraudulent finance app through a link. After gaining the businessman's trust, they added him to a WhatsApp group, where they continued to encourage financial investments.

The businessman eventually transferred ₹1.36 crore into several bank accounts provided by the suspects. One of the accounts, linked to Nashik resident Tanay Sandesh Dutt from Lakshminagar, CIDCO, received ₹5 lakh of the stolen money. Police arrested Dutt after discovering this during the investigation.

A case has been registered at Nashik’s Cyber Police Station against the suspects and account holders involved in the scam. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining culprits and recover the stolen funds. Authorities urge citizens to exercise caution and verify financial schemes before investing.