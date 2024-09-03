Nashik: 'Chaddi Baniyan' Gang Steals Gold Worth Rs 5 Lakh and Bananas in Malegaon; CCTV Video Emerges

A group of robbers wearing only underwear, also famously known by the name 'Chaddi Baniyan' gang, robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh and bananas from a home and a college in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik on Monday night (September 2). According to the NDTV news report, they steal 70 grams of gold from the home.

Robbers were captured on a CCTV camera as they broke into the premises. In a shared video, thieves are seen wearing trunks and vests. Four men were seen in the footage. One of them keeps watch as the others open doors.

CCTV Video of 'Chaddi Baniyan' Gang

The 'underwear' gang's strike in Malegaon comes shortly after thefts by the 'gown' gang. This group wears dresses like women's clothes, mostly gowns -- and targets residential neighbourhoods. Several homes in residential localities in Malegaon were targeted last week by the 'gown' gang.