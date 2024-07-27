Nashik: Citilinc Bus Drivers Go on Strike Over Salary Hike, Commuters Face Hardships

The drivers of Nashik Municipal Bus Service, known as Citilinc, went on strike again this morning (27th), causing significant inconvenience to the city's passengers. With the bus services halted, rickshaws and other vehicles are being used indiscriminately in some areas.

The drivers are demanding an increase in their basic pay by Rs 12,000 and a hike in their incentive allowance. The strike was called due to the lack of resolution from the Citilinc company administration and the Municipal Transport Corporation.

As a result, the city's bus service has come to a halt once again. Since the inception of the Citilinc bus service, a crucial public transport system for Nashik, the administration's negligence and the contractor's obstinacy have led the employees to strike nine times in the past three years.

The workers are demanding a basic salary increase of Rs 12,000. Additionally, they seek an increase in the current incentive allowance from Rs 700 for 26 days of attendance to Rs 1,400 for 24 days of attendance.

This ongoing strike has left many passengers stranded and forced to rely on alternative, often more expensive, means of transportation. The situation underscores the urgent need for the authorities to address the drivers' demands and find a lasting solution to prevent further disruptions in the city's public transportation system.