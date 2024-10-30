Nashik: Citilinc Announces Temporary Bus Route Changes Amid Diwali Shopping Rush - Check Details Here

Due to the large crowd gatherings on Main Road and Shalimar areas of Nashik for Diwali shopping, Citilinc has adjusted its bus routes to manage the rush and reduce traffic congestion. Starting Today, October 30, these changes will be in effect until November 3, with Citilinc buses following alternative routes. Passengers are urged to note these updates to avoid any inconvenience during this festive period.

Routes Closed to Citilinc Buses:

Citilinc buses traveling to and from CBS via Dindori Naka (Nimani) will not operate on the usual route through Panchavati Karanja, Sunday Karanja, Sangli Bank Signal, Nepali Corner, and Shalimar.

Alternative Citilinc Bus Routes:

Buses traveling from Dindori Naka (Nimani) to CBS will follow the new route via Dindori Naka, Peth Phata, Makhamalabad Naka, Baijabai Cantonment, Ramwadi, Ashokstambh, and Meher Signal. Buses from CBS to Panchavati will pass through Ashokstambh, Juna Gangapurnaka, and Chopra Lawns.

The Transport Department, in coordination with Citilinc, has requested that passengers plan their travel accordingly.