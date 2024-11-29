Nashik: Citilinc Launches Bus Service Connecting New CBS to Adgaon

The Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (Citilinc) has introduced a new bus route, No. 118, connecting New CBS to Triveni Heights, MHADA (Adgaon). The service began on Wednesday after a detailed survey was conducted in response to public demand from residents of the Adgaon area.

Citilinc operates public buses on numerous routes within Nashik city and nearby areas up to 20 kilometers from the city limits, with a fleet of 250 buses. The addition of Route No. 118 aims to improve connectivity for residents in areas like Hirawadi, Triangle Bungalow, Sai Shiv Nagar, K.K. Wagh Agriculture College, and Rau Mala, among others.

The bus service is expected to benefit daily commuters, including students and working professionals, by providing a reliable and cost-effective transportation option. Citilinc has urged citizens to make full use of this new service to ensure its continued operation.

Route and Timings

The new route will operate as follows:

New CBS to Triveni Heights, MHADA (Adgaon) via Hirawadi, Triangle Bungalow, Sai Shiv Nagar, K.K. Wagh Agriculture College, and Rau Mala, with the same route used for the return journey.

Timings:

Tapovan Depot to Triveni Heights, MHADA: 06:10

New CBS to Tapovan: 20:00

New CBS to Triveni Heights, MHADA: 07:15, 08:45, 10:30, 12:00, 13:45, 15:15, 17:00, 18:30

Triveni Heights, MHADA to New CBS: 06:30, 08:00, 09:30, 11:15, 12:45, 14:30, 16:00, 17:45, 19:15



Citylinc's initiative is a step forward in addressing the transportation needs of Nashik's growing population and ensuring accessibility for all.