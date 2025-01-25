Nashik: Citilinc to Run 312 Extra Bus Trips on January 25 and 26 for Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for Warkaris and devotees attending the Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra in Trimbaknagar, Citilinc Bus Service has announced 312 additional bus trips over two days, Saturday (25th) and Sunday (26th).

On Saturday, a total of 92 regular trips will operate using 28 buses—15 buses from the Tapovan Depot and 13 buses from the Nashik Road Depot. Alongside these, 40 extra trips will run with 10 additional buses, 6 from Tapovan Depot and 4 from Nashik Road Depot.

Similarly, on Sunday, 92 regular trips will be operated with the same number of buses (28), while 88 additional trips will be made using 22 extra buses, 12 from Tapovan Depot and 10 from Nashik Road Depot.

This comprehensive transportation plan aims to manage the significant influx of devotees attending the yatra and prevent any inconvenience due to overcrowding. Devotees are encouraged to use the Citilinc service to ensure a safe and convenient journey during this festive occasion.