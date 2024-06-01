Nashik City Faces Alarming Surge in Dengue Cases Ahead of Monsoon Season

Nashik is grappling with a concerning surge in dengue infections, with 104 cases reported from January to May, marking a notable escalation. May particularly stood out with 33 new cases, accentuating the rising trend. The progression reveals a fluctuating pattern, starting from 25 cases in January, dipping to 11 in March, and then rising again in April before the substantial spike in May. This uptick in cases is worrying health officials as they brace for the imminent monsoon season, anticipating a further increase in dengue incidents.

In response to the surge, the Malaria Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has intensified its efforts to control the mosquito population. Spraying of mosquito-killing liquid has been initiated across all six divisions of the city. This pre-emptive measure aims to curb the growth of mosquitoes, which are the primary vectors of dengue.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and seek medical attention promptly if they exhibit any symptoms of dengue, such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, or mild bleeding. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in managing and reducing the severity of the disease.

An NMC official emphasized the importance of identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding sites, particularly in and around buildings and residential areas. Standing water, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, must be promptly removed or treated to prevent the spread of dengue.

The NMC is also working on raising public awareness about dengue prevention and control measures. Residents are encouraged to use mosquito repellents, install screens on windows and doors, and wear protective clothing to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

With the monsoon season approaching, it is imperative for the community to collaborate with health authorities to mitigate the impact of dengue and safeguard public health.