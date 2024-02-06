Nashik: CityLink Runs Additional Buses to Trimbakeshwar for Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra

Nashik: Lakhs of devotees are coming to Trimbakeshwar for the Sant Shreshtha Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra Yatra. Devotees thronged the city's central bus stand for buses heading towards Trimbak. Many devotees are eager to see Shri Nivruttinath. In view of the rush of devotees on Monday, February 6, a total of 14 additional buses, including three from Tapovan depot and 11 from Nashik Road depot, have been planned by CityLink and a total of 90 additional bus trips will be made. Lakhs of devotees bow at the feet of Sant Shreshtha Nivruttinath Maharaj. Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (NMRTC) has been roped in to facilitate the flow of lakhs of devotees for the yatra and devotees to visit Sant Shreshtha Nivruttinath Maharaj.



At present, CityLink makes a total of 180 bus trips from Nashik Road to Trimbakeshwar and Nimani to Trimbakeshwar daily through 28 buses. But these additional buses have been planned for two days on February 6 and 7 during the yatra. A total of 270 bus trips will be made on both days through a total of 39 buses, 28 daily and an additional 11. CityLinc has appealed to more devotees to take advantage of these additional buses.

