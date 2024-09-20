Nashik: Class IX Student Escapes Kidnapping Attempt as He Jumps from Moving Rickshaw in Satpur Colony

A kidnapping attempt was foiled in Satpur Colony on Thursday when a minor student bravely jumped out of a moving rickshaw to escape abduction. Shivshankar Baliram Igwe, a Class IX student from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Secondary School, was walking home after school when the incident occurred.

The rickshaw driver picked up the student under the pretext of giving him a ride home. When they reached the first bus stop in Ashoknagar, Shivshankar asked the driver to stop, but the rickshaw continued moving past the second bus stop. Sensing danger, the student jumped out of the moving rickshaw and panicked. The parents registered the incident in Satpur police station, and police are in the process of identifying the rickshaw driver.

Some local citizens rushed to help, offering water to the terrified boy. He later reached home and told his parents about the attempted abduction. His quick thinking prevented what could have been a tragic situation.

This is the second attempted kidnapping in Satpur Colony in recent months. A similar incident occurred in June at Anand Chhaya, sparking concern among parents. With this latest incident, fear has spread through the community, and parents are urging authorities to take action to ensure the safety of their children.