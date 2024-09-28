Nashik: Commuters Face Inconvenience After Major Route Changes For Phule Statue Inauguration

Due to the dedication ceremony of the Krantisurya Mahatma Phule and Gnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule memorial, attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, the Nashik Mahamarg bus stand which is just next to Mumbai Naka, was closed from 11 am to 8 pm on Saturday, causing inconvenience to commuters. Passengers had to face additional difficulties as heavy rains added to the disruption.

The Divisional Traffic Officer from State Transport Kiran Bhosale informed Lokmattimes.com that around 40 to 50 buses were diverted from the Mahamarg Bus Stand to the Thakkar Bazar Bus Stand today from 11 AM to 8 PM. This diversion affected buses connecting Nashik to outer cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Borivali, Kasara, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Solapur, Akkalkot, and Baramati. Passengers, unaware of the changes, faced confusion. The usually crowded Mahamarg Bus Stand was instead filled with vehicles of officials and leaders attending the inauguration ceremony.

Since buses were redirected to depart from Thakkar Bazar, passengers were forced to walk long distances, ranging from one-and-a-half to two kilometers, to catch their buses. The situation remained problematic until late in the evening due to delays in the event schedule