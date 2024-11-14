Nashik: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Bags Checked by Election Commission Upon Helicopter Arrival (Watch Video)

Amid controversy over the recent bag check of Uddhav Thackeray, EC officials conducted a similar inspection of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. in Nashik. This action comes amid heightened scrutiny ahead of the upcoming elections, with the EC ensuring that all protocols and guidelines are strictly adhered to.Kharge, who was arriving for election-related campaigning, had his personal belongings inspected by EC officials as part of routine checks to prevent any violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Bags of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge were checked by the Election Commission as his helicopter landed in Nashik pic.twitter.com/NlsgmanIyO — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) is at loggerheads with the ruling BJP over the checking of Uddhav Thackeray’s bags at Yavatmal where he was heard asking the officials if they also check the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.“I won’t stop you. You are following your responsibility. Search whatever you want to search. But did you search bags of Devendra Fadnavis, Narendra Modi, or Amit Shah?" Thackeray is heard saying in a video doing rounds on social media.

In response to Uddhav Thackeray’s claims, BJP on Wednesday shared the video of Fadnavis arriving at Kolhapur airport and his bags being checked by the authorities. The last days of campaigning for the Maharashtra polls have seen political blame games in the intense rallies. While the BJP is batting for the voters’ “unity" and hoping for consolidation of the SC-ST and OBC votes, the Opposition is also hoping to replicate its Lok Sabha poll show when the MVA outperformed the Mahayuti. Maharashtra will go to Assembly polls in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

