Nashik: Continuous Rainfall Brings Relief from Heat; Temperature Drops by 6°C

Continuous rainfall in Nashik district has brought significant relief from the heat. Heavy rains have been falling over the Ghats and catchment areas, while Nashik city received light showers since Monday morning. By late night, the city had recorded 15.5 mm of rainfall.

The rainy weather caused a sharp drop in temperature. On Monday, the maximum temperature dropped by six degrees, settling at 24.9°C. The minimum temperature also dipped slightly by one degree, reaching 22.1°C. The cloudy skies throughout the day blocked sunlight, creating a cool and misty atmosphere across the city.

According to meteorologist Manikrao Khule, rain is expected to continue till June 28. He added that similar weather conditions may persist in the coming days.

When compared to the previous year, this year’s temperature shows a notable change:

Date Year Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature June 23 2024 30.3°C 22.1°C June 23 2025 24.9°C 22.1°C

Due to the thick cloud cover, the difference between maximum and minimum temperatures was only about two degrees on Monday, making the weather pleasant but humid. Many residents welcomed the cooler weather after weeks of heat, while farmers hope that continued rainfall will benefit the crops and water storage in the region.