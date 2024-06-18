Nashik: Controversy Erupts in Trimbakeshwar Over 'Om Certificate' for Prasad Purification Movement

A fresh controversy has arisen in Trimbakeshwar as Hindutva organizations led by Ranjit Savarkar have launched a movement aiming to purify Prasad (offerings) given to devotees. Starting June 14, 2024, this initiative seeks to issue an "Om certificate" to shops selling Prasad, ensuring adherence to sattvic standards compliant with Hindu dietary laws. However, the Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANIS), a rationalist organization, has strongly opposed this effort, raising significant objections.

The Prasad sold outside the temple is often scrutinized for potential adulteration, with claims that it is sometimes mixed with tabooed foods, thus hurting the faith of Hindu devotees and compromising the sanctity of the offerings. The Hindutva organizations’ certification process is intended to prevent such violations. According to media reports, Prasad will be examined for its sattvic quality before being certified.

Trimbakeshwar, a revered place of worship for many, sees a diverse mix of vendors from various castes and religions selling religious items and food. The ANIS argues that accusing vendors of tampering with Prasad based on their religious backgrounds fosters distrust and division among the devotees and professionals.

The rationalist organization highlights the necessity of regular inspections by the Food Adulteration Prevention and Food Safety Department to ensure the safety and purity of all food items, not just Prasad. They assert that the government should be proactive in this regard and enforce strict legal actions against any food adulteration.

ANIS leaders, including State President Avinash Patil and State Principal Secretary Dr. T. R. Gorane, condemned the Hindutva groups' unilateral actions. They claim that distributing certification without governmental oversight is an unlawful attempt to monopolize religious practices and suppress the business freedoms of various vendors. This, they argue, could incite religious hatred and societal discord.

"Giving such certificates only to Hindus is not right. Restricting professions in this manner is legally wrong. If you have any issues with the system, you can fight legally or take it up with the administration, but this is not the way to impose your thoughts on common people. Even the locals are not supporting these organizations. Locals have said that such organizations impose their wishes on us, leading to internal disputes among us." Said Dr. T. R. Gorane, State Principal Secretary ANIS

In their public statement, Patil and Gorane emphasized the need for legal intervention to prevent such unauthorized actions. They urged the government to ensure that any certification process for food safety, including Prasad, is handled by the appropriate state departments. They also called for strict measures to keep organizations from taking the law into their own hands under the guise of religious purity.

The ANIS leaders stressed the importance of maintaining harmony and trust within the community, advocating for an inclusive approach that respects all religious practices and professional rights.