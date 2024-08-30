Nashik Crime: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Apartment; Husband Missing

The lifeless body of a 35-year-old married woman, identified as Nisha Mayur Nagre, was discovered in a flat located in Krishna Pride Apartment, Sadashivnagar, Pathardi Shivara, on Thursday afternoon. Authorities suspect she was strangled to death. Notably, her husband is currently unaccounted for, and investigations indicate that her mobile phone and personal documents were conspicuously absent from the residence.

Upon the discovery, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Deshmukh, alongside Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Ankolikar and Sub-Inspector Santosh Funde, conducted a thorough examination of the scene. A detailed panchnama was completed, and the body was subsequently transferred to the Government District Hospital for an autopsy, scheduled for Friday morning, to ascertain the precise cause of death. Forensic experts will be present during the procedure.

"The exact circumstances leading to the woman's demise will be clarified post-autopsy," assured police officials.

Residents of the locality expressed shock and concern over the incident, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and security measures in the area. The police have initiated a search for the missing husband and are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

The community awaits further developments as authorities work towards unraveling the mystery surrounding Nisha Nagre's tragic death.