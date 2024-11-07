Nashik Crime Branch Arrests Man for Attempting to Hack EVMs Ahead of Maharashtra Election

Nashik Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a man accused of attempting to manipulate election results by hacking electronic voting machines (EVMs) and demanding a ransom. The suspect, Bhagwan Singh Narayan Chavan, allegedly offered to help a local candidate win the election by manipulating EVMs for a fee of ₹42 lakh and later issued threats when the payment was refused.

The complaint was filed by Anand Pandurang Shirsath, campaign manager for Vasant Gite, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) candidate for the upcoming assembly elections. According to Shirsath, on November 5, 2024, Chavan approached the campaign office, claiming he could ensure victory by securing 3 to 4 votes out of every 10 cast through EVM tampering. He demanded ₹42 lakh for his services but allegedly issued threats to sabotage Gite’s campaign when the payment was declined. Chavan reportedly said he could use his connections to defeat Gite if the ransom was not paid.

Taking the complaint seriously, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik assigned the investigation to Crime Branch Unit 1, led by Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad. The team tracked down Chavan to the Makhmalabad area of Nashik, where he was apprehended. During questioning, the 34-year-old suspect, originally from Ajmer, Rajasthan, admitted to the scheme. He revealed he had recently come to Nashik for marble work but saw an opportunity to make money during the election.

This arrest has sparked discussions about the need for stringent monitoring and security measures around EVMs during elections