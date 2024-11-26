Nashik Crime: Dindori Taluka Medical Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Department arrested Dindori Taluka Medical Officer Subhash Haribhau Mandge red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 at Kalanagar, Mhasrul. Mandge, who was working at the government Ayurveda clinic in Koshimbe, Dindori taluka, had demanded the bribe from a complainant as a commission on a government subsidy received by the clinic.

The clinic had received funds for its operations, which had already been audited. Despite this, Mandge allegedly insisted on receiving a bribe for approving the expenditure. The demand was made in the Panchayat Samiti office, where the matter came to light before the complainant approached the authorities.

The Anti-Corruption Department set up a trap and caught Mandge in the act of accepting the money. A case has been registered against him at Mhasrul police station. This incident has raised concerns about the administrative integrity of Dindori taluka, especially since a similar bribery case involving a Talathi from Vani occurred just days ago.

The arrest of a first-class taluka medical officer has sparked discussions about corruption in government offices and the need for stricter vigilance. Further investigations are underway to identify other potential irregularities in the administration.