Nashik Crime: Dindori Taluka Medical Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe
By Chitra Rajguru | Published: November 26, 2024 05:15 PM2024-11-26T17:15:42+5:302024-11-26T17:16:53+5:30
The Anti-Corruption Department arrested Dindori Taluka Medical Officer Subhash Haribhau Mandge red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 at ...
The Anti-Corruption Department arrested Dindori Taluka Medical Officer Subhash Haribhau Mandge red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 at Kalanagar, Mhasrul. Mandge, who was working at the government Ayurveda clinic in Koshimbe, Dindori taluka, had demanded the bribe from a complainant as a commission on a government subsidy received by the clinic.
The clinic had received funds for its operations, which had already been audited. Despite this, Mandge allegedly insisted on receiving a bribe for approving the expenditure. The demand was made in the Panchayat Samiti office, where the matter came to light before the complainant approached the authorities.
The Anti-Corruption Department set up a trap and caught Mandge in the act of accepting the money. A case has been registered against him at Mhasrul police station. This incident has raised concerns about the administrative integrity of Dindori taluka, especially since a similar bribery case involving a Talathi from Vani occurred just days ago.
The arrest of a first-class taluka medical officer has sparked discussions about corruption in government offices and the need for stricter vigilance. Further investigations are underway to identify other potential irregularities in the administration.Open in app