Nashik Crime: Youth Trying to Resolve Fight Attacked with Weapon in Satpur; Case Registered

Nashik: Case has been registered against four people at Satpur police station late on Friday (October 17), for allegedly assaulting, youth and for attempted to murder a youth. This incident took place on Wednesday (October 15) at around 8:30 pm, when youth who went to resolve a fight in Jagtapwadi, Satpur was seriously injured by being hit on the head with a floor and a chopper. The attackers did not stop there. One of them tried to kill the injured youth by putting a gun in his mouth.

Police have registered a case against Tushar Gaikwad alias Chikya, Omkar Shelar, Saurabh, Kuldeep for assault and attempted murder. While the suspect was beating a person, complainant Chandresh went there and tried to stop him from beating him. Out of anger, the four of them started beating Chandresh.

Omkar Shelar hit Chandresh on the head with a chopper; while Tushar Gaikwad took out a gun from him and tried to shoot Chandresh in the mouth, trying to kill him. Tushar Gaikwad and Omkar Shelar have been arrested in this crime.