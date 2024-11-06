Nashik Declared No Drone Fly Zone Ahead of PM Modi's Visit On November 8

Drone operations will be prohibited across Nashik district during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, along with Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Union Ministers on November 8, 2024. To ensure the safety and security of these high-profile dignitaries, Additional District Magistrate Rajendra Wagh has issued an order declaring a No Drone Fly Zone from midnight (00:00) on November 7 to 00:00 on November 8.

The restrictions will cover all types of aerial vehicles, including drones, paragliders, paramotors, hot air balloons, and microlight aircraft. Drone operators and residents of Nashik district, particularly those in rural areas, are prohibited from flying drones without prior permission from competent authorities during this period.

The administration retains the full right to allow or restrict drone photography within the district. Any violation of this directive will attract strict legal action under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Aircraft Act, and other applicable laws.

This precautionary measure has been implemented to prevent any potential incidents and maintain law and order as the district prepares for the distinguished visitors’ tour.