Nashik District Deploys 370 Water Tankers Amid Severe Water Crisis

Nashik district has been contending with drought-like circumstances for numerous months, notwithstanding its reputation as the city of dams. This year, it is confronting an acute water shortage. To address this issue, a total of 370 water tankers have been dispatched throughout the district to mitigate the water scarcity.

In Nandgaon and Yeola, two talukas within Nashik district, the demand for water tankers is notably elevated. Despite Nashik experiencing average rainfall last year, unseasonable precipitation persisted for 8-9 months, exacerbating the present predicament. Despite being host to a multitude of large, small, and medium-sized dams, Nashik district continues to grapple with a substantial water deficit.

Several factors have been identified as the causes of this water scarcity. These include silt accumulation in dams, water wastage, unauthorized water leakage, and mismanagement of the water supply system.

195 Wheels Acquired in Nashik District

To address the dire need for water supply, the district administration has acquired 195 wheels. This includes 49 wheels dedicated to water supply in villages and 133 wheels designated for water tanker operations, which aim to serve the approximately 6 lakh residents affected by the water crisis.

Deployment of Water Tankers in Nashik District

The deployment of water tankers across Nashik district is as follows:

Nandgaon: 69 tankers

Chandwad: 39 tankers

Igatpuri: 7 tankers

Deola: 33 tankers

Malegaon: 46 tankers

Peth: 11 tankers

Surgana: 33 tankers

Sinnar: 40 tankers

The administration's efforts to deploy these resources highlight the gravity of the water crisis in Nashik district. The residents are relying on these water tankers for their daily needs, and the hope is that these measures will provide some relief until more sustainable solutions can be implemented.