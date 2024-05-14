Nashik District Ravaged by Severe Storms: 475 Hectares of Mango Crops Destroyed, 1,338 Farmers Affected

Nashik district grappled with severe storms and torrential rains, coupled with gale-force winds, between May 8 and May 11, causing widespread devastation. The calamity wreaked havoc on agricultural lands, affecting 513 hectares across 41 villages. Mango crops bore the brunt of the destruction, with 475 hectares destroyed, leaving 1,338 farmers in distress. The aftermath underscores the urgent need for relief efforts to aid the affected communities in their recovery.

The relentless winds and heavy downpours have not only devastated crops but also resulted in the collapse of numerous homes across Nashik district. Tragically, in Chandwad taluka, a woman lost her life in a fatal lightning strike, while in Sinnar, another woman sustained injuries as a house wall collapsed. Furthermore, a substantial number of livestock perished due to lightning strikes, compounding the toll of this natural disaster.

Peth taluka was the most severely affected area, with 1,270 farmers from 29 villages suffering losses. In this taluka alone, 493 hectares of crops were damaged, including 469 hectares of mangoes. Other affected crops in the district include pomegranate (4.5 hectares), grapes (1.21 hectares), maize, and onions, as well as various other crops spread across 24 hectares.

Other talukas also experienced considerable damage:

Nashik: 7.5 hectares of crops damaged

Surgana: 3.51 hectares damaged

Dindori: 4 hectares damaged

Satana: 3.8 hectares damaged

Niphad: 1.21 hectares damaged

Despite the severe damage, the administration has ordered a panchanama (official assessment) of the losses. However, the assessment process is slow as many employees are currently occupied with election duties. Local farmers are now facing a challenging recovery period as they cope with the extensive damage to their crops and properties.