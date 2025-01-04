Nashik District to Benefit from Reduced Water Release Threshold to Jayakwadi Dam

In a significant relief for Nashik district, a committee re-evaluating the Mendgiri Committee’s recommendations on water distribution to Marathwada has proposed adjustments that favor Nashik. Earlier, water had to be released from Nashik and Ahilya Nagari dams to the Jayakwadi dam if it had 65% water storage. Now, this threshold has been reduced to 58%. These recommendations, formulated as per a High Court order, will be implemented only after seeking objections and suggestions from stakeholders. BJP MLA Devyani Farande has urged Nashik residents to actively participate in the process and announced plans for a water conference to raise awareness.

MLA Farande has consistently advocated for Nashik’s water rights, emphasizing the need to ensure adequate reserves for the district before releasing water to Jayakwadi. After filing objections with the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority, she pursued the matter legally, culminating in a High Court petition two years ago. The court hearing in October highlighted the lack of reassessment of the water distribution formula, which was due for review five years after being finalized. Farande argued that Nashik’s changing population and industrial needs warranted a fresh evaluation.

In response, a seven-member committee led by MARY Director General Pramod Mandade was appointed and submitted a comprehensive report to the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority. The new recommendations stipulate that water releases from Nashik will be subject to updated criteria, saving the district’s water resources.

The report also emphasizes that water will only be released after comparing rainfall and drought conditions in the region through advanced software. This data-driven approach ensures fairer water distribution while addressing the needs of Nashik and Marathwada. Nashik residents are encouraged to voice their concerns and suggestions before the new formula is implemented.