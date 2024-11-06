Nashik Diwali Festivities Marred by Series of Thefts: Rs 8.22 Lakh Stolen in Bikes, Jewelry, and House Burglaries

While Nashik celebrated Diwali, thieves took advantage of the festive chaos to carry out a series of thefts across various areas and suburbs. Between November 1 and 3, goods worth Rs 8.22 lakh were stolen, including five bikes and jewelry from female passengers. Additionally, house burglaries were reported in Satpur, and eight separate cases of theft were registered.

On November 2, burglars broke into Gnanavar Dhamane’s residence at Blue Hill Apartment, Satpur, stealing jewelry and money worth Rs 2.7 lakh. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Chain-snatching incidents also increased during the festivities. In Indiranagar, thieves snatched a gold Lakshmi necklace worth Rs 65,000 from Sonali Borade. Meanwhile, at Charwak Chowk, Ruksana Pathan’s bag was slashed, resulting in the loss of jewelry and cash worth Rs 30,366. In another case, Gayatri Patil (Adgaon resident) was robbed of jewelry worth Rs 22,700 at the Navin Mela Station while boarding a Nashik-Dhule bus.

The Bhadrakali police managed to arrest Shankar Nivritti Uphade (26) and his accomplice in connection with a case. Despite these efforts, other crimes such as the theft of two lakh rupees from a car near Navshya Ganapati Temple and vehicle thefts from crowded markets like Panchvati and Thakkar Bazar were reported.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant as police investigations continue to track down those involved in these thefts.