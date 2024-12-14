Nashik: Drunk Driver Injures Bikers and Flees, Mob Takes Matters Into Their Own Hands

A shocking incident occurred in Indiranagar on Friday (13th) at around 4:45 PM when a drunk driver caused chaos on the road from Kalanagar to Patil Garden. The driver, aged between 50 and 52, rammed into three to four bikers and fled the scene. Eyewitnesses reported that two youths, a woman, and a child were injured in the accident.

The driver’s erratic journey ended near Patil Garden, where he was forced to stop as the road was blocked. An angry mob gathered, dragged him out of his car, and vandalized the vehicle. The situation escalated as the crowd attacked the driver in frustration over his reckless behavior.

This incident comes just days after another tragic accident in the area. Ten days ago, Deepak Pathak and his wife Nita were hit by a speeding car near the same road, resulting in Deepak’s passing six days later. Residents have voiced concerns over increasing traffic violations, encroachments, and lack of pedestrian safety, particularly on the stretch from Sainath Chauphuli Signal to Guru Gobind Singh School.

Police have arrested the driver involved in Friday’s incident and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation. The event has sparked renewed calls for stricter traffic enforcement and measures to address encroachments on busy roads.