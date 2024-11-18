Nashik: Election Commission Raids Hotel, Seizes ₹2 Crore Cash Hours Before End of Maharashtra Election Campaign

As the assembly election campaign in Maharashtra nears its conclusion, a significant development has been reported from Nashik. Just hours before the campaigning officially ended, Election Commission officials conducted a major raid and uncovered a hoard of cash.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided a reputed hotel on the Mumbai-Agra Road in Nashik. During the operation, more than ₹2 crores in cash were seized. Along with this, a car and an individual suspected of involvement in the matter were taken into custody. The detained individual is currently being interrogated by the police.

The police are investigating critical questions, such as the source of the money, its intended purpose, and whether it was linked to any political activities ahead of the elections. They are also examining if the detained individual has any connections to a political party.

With the campaign period coming to a close, such an incident has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the misuse of funds during elections. Authorities have intensified their vigilance to prevent any irregularities in the last phase of campaigning.

The Election Commission and police are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.