Nashik Faces Rain Shortfall Despite Monsoon Surge, Receives Only 279 mm

As the monsoon intensifies across the state, Nashik continues to experience a shortage of significant rainfall. With the end of June and the approach of late July, the city has recorded just 279 mm of rain, falling below the average for this period.

This shortfall in rain has raised concerns about the kharif crops and dam water storage in the region. In contrast, Mumbai and Pune have experienced more than average rainfall, with Mumbai witnessing heavy to very heavy rains weekly. Vidarbha's rivers and nullahs are overflowing due to excessive rain.

North Maharashtra, specifically Nashik, is still waiting for even average rainfall. Although the sky has remained cloudy, heavy rain has yet to occur, with only occasional minor showers. Talukas like Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, and Kalvan, known for heavy rain, have also not received their usual downpour according to records from June 1 to mid-July.

The average rainfall in Nashik district shows that there has been just 70% of the expected rain in almost two months. This shortfall poses significant risks to agriculture and water resources in the region, emphasizing the need for more rain to alleviate the growing concerns.



