Nashik faces Severe Heatwave, IMD Forecasts 42 Degrees Celsius Temperature with High Humidity

Nashik city is set to experience extreme heat in the coming days, with temperatures expected to soar above 40 Degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature today is predicted to reach 42 Degrees Celsius. Nashik has been enduring sweltering weather over the past few days, and today is expected to be the hottest day yet. The humidity level is anticipated to rise to 63%, coupled with clear sky conditions, offering no respite from the heatwave.

On Wednesday, Nashik recorded a temperature of 42 Degrees Celsius with 38% humidity. The extreme heat has resulted in noticeably less crowded roads in the afternoons, and markets remain mostly empty as people avoid venturing out during the hottest parts of the day.

The IMD has forecasted that these high temperatures will persist until May 25. Nashik, typically known for its pleasant climate, has been experiencing unusually hot weather since March, indicating a significant shift in climatic conditions. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and take necessary precautions to cope with the heatwave.